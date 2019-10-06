Community gathers to spread mental health awareness

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Walk this road together. That’s the message that was sent Saturday morning in downtown Panama City.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, commonly referred to as NAMI, held a walk and festival to spread awareness and educate the community on mental health.

More than 75 people showed up to McKenzie Park to walk, play games, enjoy live music, and to meet local mental health resources.

The non-profit has been helping Panama City residents for 20 years. Those involved in the organization say they look forward to holding the walk each year. They encourage the community to not be afraid to seek help.

“Education, support, and advocacy are really the keys, the key focus for nami. But it’s all about ending the stigma associated with mental illness and education. We think knowledge is power so we encourage that,” said Georgena Dopyrera, President of NAMI.

For more information on NAMI, visit https://www.nami.org/Local-NAMI/Details?state=FL&local=0011Q000022GAGYQA4.

