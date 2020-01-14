Community gathers for funeral of Jimmy Patronis Sr.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in Panama City for the funeral of Jimmy Patronis Sr. He passed away on Thursday.

Patronis was a prominent business leader and family man who leaves behind a huge legacy here in Bay County. Patronis and his brother Johnny established Captain Anderson’s in Panama City Beach making it into one of the most popular seafood restaurants in the United States. He is the father of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis Jr.

The funeral was held at First Baptist Church of Panama City. The service reflected both his Greek heritage and local roots.

Friends, family members, and residents filled the church. Paying their respects and honoring Patronis.

The family plans on having a celebration of life at Captain Anderson’s at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Education to be a hot topic at the legislative session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Education to be a hot topic at the legislative session"

Hundreds gather for funeral of Jimmy Patronis Sr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds gather for funeral of Jimmy Patronis Sr."

South Walton Fire Building

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Walton Fire Building"

Panama City Rescue Mission to host fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Rescue Mission to host fundraiser"

Local business owners talk National Pizza Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business owners talk National Pizza Week"

Sensory days at Wonder Works

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensory days at Wonder Works"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.