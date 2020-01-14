Community gathers for funeral of Jimmy Patronis Sr.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in Panama City for the funeral of Jimmy Patronis Sr. He passed away on Thursday.



Patronis was a prominent business leader and family man who leaves behind a huge legacy here in Bay County. Patronis and his brother Johnny established Captain Anderson’s in Panama City Beach making it into one of the most popular seafood restaurants in the United States. He is the father of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis Jr.



The funeral was held at First Baptist Church of Panama City. The service reflected both his Greek heritage and local roots.



Friends, family members, and residents filled the church. Paying their respects and honoring Patronis.



The family plans on having a celebration of life at Captain Anderson’s at a later date.