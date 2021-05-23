Community continues project to clean up Rutherford High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The project to improve Rutherford High School continued today.

The project, organized by the Elevate Bay Program, began in hopes of bringing a little more beauty to the school after damages from Hurricane Michael.

Today’s work marked phase two of the project.

Volunteers from Ace Hardware and Winn-Dixie spent the day planting new flowers in the courtyard, repainting the office, and picking up trash outside.

The Elevate Bay liaison for Rutherford, Rosalitta Cisneros, said revitalizing the school is important for the students and the staff.

“This is the final part before schools out to refurbish it, revitalize it, and let the community know, especially the students, that people care. We want it to be a nice place for them to come to,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros said the community was an instrumental part of this project, with help from Ace Hardware, Winn-Dixie, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, and Drytech.

“I am hoping this will brighten up the morale of staff and students. And everybody knows that the whole community cares and wants it to be a nice place for them,” Cisneros said. “There is still so much damage done and we are just trying to get things back up. Every little bit helps.”

Sunday will complete the final phase of the project, but Cisneros said Ace Hardware plans to continue their community partnership and help Rutherford High School.