Community Center Hosts Labor Day Cookout to raise Money for Renovations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Due to rain damage, one community center was unable to continue to host their usual events, but now that's changed.

With a generous donation to help fix the leaky roof, the Green Hills community center celebrated by getting a head start on Labor Day by hosting a cookout.



Burgers and hotdogs filled the plates and stomachs of all attendees.All the proceeds raised Saturday will go towards helping future renovation costs for the center.

Community center members were more than excited to bring new life into the building. "I'm just looking forward to the community center getting finished, so that it's nice inside, that people would really want to come here and do things, for the community to share it with us. Just come and have a good time. The kids have somewhere to go because there isn't much up here for kids to do," said Green Hills community center treasurer, Linda Pettersen,

The cookout was also part of the community center's flea market day, which they host on the first and third Saturday of each month.

