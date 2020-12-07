Community caroling event helps to support the Bay County area

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City community is getting right into the Christmas spirit by hosting a Christmas caroling event, just not in the snow.

Bay District Schools, Bill Cramer Chevrolet and St. Joe company hosted an old-fashioned Christmas Caroling event Sunday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

“First ever community caroling event going on,” said Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik.

Bay District students, families, and the community came together while staying 6 feet apart Sunday to enjoy community caroling free cookies, cocoa and cider.

Four various school student choirs kicked off the evening festivities singing holiday favorites.

“Hip hop reindeer, a Joy to the World, and frosty hand drive,” said student Adaline Proctor.

“We also got food trucks in the parking lot and all the food trucks are giving us a percentage of their proceeds back to our charity.”

Bay district schools director of communications Sharon Mickliak said they took in toys for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Salvage Santa.

They also accepted packaged food as well.

“Which will be spread amongst our homeless and needy students by our Bay district schools outreach team,” said Michalik.

Many inside Christmas performances were canceled this year Michalik said.

So students and parents, just like Kati Steinhiser, said they are grateful to participate in these festivities.

“I think that it is a great way to come out here to the stadium where it is open air so you feel like you can have your space,” said Steinhiser. And I mean, who doesn’t love hot cocoa and cookies, so this is a great way to bring people together.”

Steinhiser and Michalik said they look forward to this community caroling event turning into a yearly tradition.