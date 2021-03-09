Commissioners want to see plans for South Walton beaches

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Walton Commissioners want to see some changes when it comes to future beach treatment and renourishment.

At the Walton County Commission meeting Tuesday, District Two Commissioner Danny Glidewell brought up changes he wants to see, which have not been discussed in years.

About three years ago, Walton officials changed how garbage is collected on the beaches.

Glidewell said since it has been a while since they addressed trash pick-up, he wants to see if the current process is working out.

He proposed TDC Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger determine how much equipment and manpower are needed to restore beach clean-up for the entire beach. Currently, they are unable to complete about one-third of the beach clean-up, which is privately owned.

Kellenberger said after passing customary use laws they are unable to clean one-third of the beach, which is on private land.

“We used to have a little around 600 of these garbage collections that are our stainless steel hoops on posts, and we count them by the hoop,” he said. “Sometimes we have two or four on a post, now we have a little over 400.”

Kellenberger said he will bring information back to the commissioners at the next meeting, which is scheduled in two weeks.

“The restrictions are that we received some cease and desist letters from gulf front property owners. We have limited access points to where we can drive our trucks on the beach and we are also compromised by coastal dune lake outfalls,” Kellenberger said. “Combine those three and that gives us the areas we can still get to and the areas that we cannot get to.”

Commissioner Glidewell also brought up the need for beach renourishment. He also asked Kellenberger to bring back figures for sand renourishment. The last time beach renourishment plans had been brought up was in 2014.