Commissioners approve $424,050 design contract to fix Hathaway Bridge waterline

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Bay County Commissioners are moving forward with a contract with Marshall Brothers to make a permanent fix for the leaky pipeline under the Hathaway bridge.

The 24-inch pipe provides water to residents on the east end of Panama City Beach.

In March, commissioners approved a $1.5 million emergency contract with Marshall Brothers to install a temporary water line to avoid any water interruptions.

At their June 5 meeting, commissioners then approved to negotiate a design for a permanent fix.

Now, they agreed to enter a $424,050 contract with the company for a substantially complete design, or 60 percent of the design plans.

"From one side of the island, to the landward side of Panama City, it'll be a 24-inch line. It'll be boarded underneath the bay, and they're going to analyze the north side, south side, all the different approaches, and what's the most cost-effective, and they'll come back in 60 days with a price," County Commissioner, Robert Carroll, said.

If commissioners approve the final construction amount, the waterline will take 180 days to install.