Commissioners Announce Plans for a Women Veterans Memorial Park

Most Veteran Memorial Parks showcase brave men but, what about the women? Far too often, women are overlooked and forgotten.

So, Okaloosa County Commissioners aren’t going to let that happen anymore. A Veteran’s Memorial Park for women will soon stand tall in the Panhandle.

In honor of the women veterans who have gone beyond their call of duty, the Okaloosa County Commissioners voted unanimously to erect a monument at Veterans Park on Okaloosa Island.

The monument will include statues of women veterans from various time periods and branches of the military.

Dozens of citizens were at the meeting to show their support of this idea.

“So, why is there only one monument for historical women for every 13 plus monuments for me? I don’t get it. I join those voices which cry out for Okaloosa County to seize this opportunity and lead the way,” said Christine Pratt, Okaloosa County Citizen.

No word on when the construction will start. Each of the statues is estimated to cost about 50,000. Commissioners do not have a set budget yet, but they will open an account to accept donations.