College students spend spring break giving back in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Each year, thousands of college students flock to the panhandle to celebrate their spring break. Many spend their time sunbathing and partying. Some, unfortunately, find trouble while they are here as well. But that’s not always the case. A group of students from Georgia is working with Mission 850 to make Bay County a better place.

“To be able to call people and say ‘hey we’re coming, we’re still coming, it’s been a year. Everything kind of froze for a year, but we’re back’,” said Dot Wagner, the Mission Coordinator for Mission 850.

Tears were shed, smiles were shared, and prayers were answered as Mission 850 hosted their first group of college volunteers since the pandemic began.

“We’re happy to come out and help the community that’s been hit with disaster after disaster,” said Calie Barber, a member of AndrewServes.

The group of students hail from Andrew College in Georgia, making up a group called “Andrewserves”.

“We help people who have been affected by Hurricane Michael and people who are just struggling,” Barber said.

With rakes in hands and chainsaws blaring, the students spent Thursday cleaning up the property of an elderly couple who have been displaced for more than two years.

“I think us being out here shows a bright spot in the generation we have and I think it just, it helps a lot of people out. More people than we realize,” said Andru Matthews, a member of AndrewServes.

Both Barber and Matthews admit it’s not how you’d expect many college students to spend their spring break.

“We could’ve gone to the beach and stayed and partied. But I know especially me and a lot of us here, we’re lucky to have a roof over our head and three square meals a day and some of these people aren’t,” Barber said.

AndrewServes worked with Mission 850 and Catholic Charities all week, cleaning up several properties and restoring hope in the process.

If you need Mission 850’s help, visit https://mission850.com/