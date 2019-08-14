Cold Case: Pamela Biggers remains missing after 11 years

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More than a decade has passed since a 52-year-old woman from Alabama disappeared in Panama City Beach.

Bay County deputies responded to the La Quinta hotel on Thomas Drive on January 28, 2008 where Pamela Biggers had gone missing.

For a business trip, Biggers drove alone to the Panhandle from Hueytown, Alabama on January 27. She came to work at the local Winn Dixie store, about one mile from the hotel. She checked in on Sunday evening, called her husband around 5:30 and went for an early dinner with her colleague, Brenda Pierson.

Pierson stayed in a room across the hallway from Biggers, and the two returned to their rooms for the night around 7. When Pierson went to check on Biggers the next morning, she was nowhere to be found.

“Her purse, her cell phone, all her personal belongings were still in the room,” Captain Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said. “Her vehicle was still there in the parking lot. No signs of any kind of struggle… just basically disappeared.”

Daffin and his team recovered surveillance video showing Biggers leaving a local Walmart around the time of her disappearance. She was last seen wearing a white sweater with black pants. But he says any further leads have been tough to come by, since all of Biggers’s possessions were left behind.

“With all her stuff left there at the La Quinta, with her vehicle and that kind of stuff, there was a lot of things left there that would help us try to locate her, being that she wasn’t there,” said Daffin. “So, a lot of our means of locating somebody, we didn’t have access to those different steps because of the uniqueness of this case.”

According to the police report, Biggers’s bed did not appear to be slept in but sat on. She had not yet changed into her pajamas, and her reading glasses rested on the nightside table with her reading glasses.

Her purse, keys, cell phone and room key were all left in the room. Daffin says all of their investigators, search and rescue crews and helicopters searched a large, wooded area behind the hotel. His team canvassed the area checking for surveillance video of her leaving, but none was available.

They also checked local convenience stores, hospitals and taxi services and studied Biggers’s phone records. Yet, to this day, nothing has led to her whereabouts.

Audrey Slayman frequently visits La Quinta, and she said she remembers the day Biggers went missing.

“We just say prayers every time we come that she could be found, safe…so her family could have closure either way,” said Slayman. “It would be nice if she was found just walking around.”

The investigation is ongoing, and Daffin says he and his team are eager to track down any leads.

“If we get any tips or anything like that, we’ll do what we have to do, no matter if it spans the other side of the country,” said Daffin. “We’ll run it down and make sure that we do everything we can to bring some closure to this family and see if we can locate her.”

If have any information, you’re asked to call Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700. Or click here.