COLD CASE: Two years later investigators still searching for missing woman

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — More than two years have passed since 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth went missing in Crestview. Investigators are still working her case.

“I feel that this one is solvable,” Crestview Police Major Ray Harp said. “I feel that, you know, whoever did this is – somebody said something to somebody, and that person needs to come forward.”

In mid-March, Stallworth reportedly dropped her two teenage daughters off at her mother’s house next door on her way into work at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort.

When she did not show back up from work, her family reported her missing.

According to records, Stallworth walked into the Crestview Police Department on the March 22 asking officers to cancel the missing persons report. That was the last day she was ever seen.

Major Harp says Stallworth’s boyfriend picked her up from work one day. Then, the couple drove several different places throughout the panhandle.

After gone missing, police were able to track Stallworth down using the GPS on her cell phone until the battery died.

“That’s a lot of area when you go between Destin to Crestview to Pensacola and to Crestview to Destin and back towards that area and then it quits,” he said. “So that’s a lot of area to try and track somebody down. You can’t just go check every piece of woods or everything from here to there.”

Stallworth was about five-foot, seven and weighed about 200 pounds. She’s African American with brown hair and brown eyes. Her ears are pierced.

She also has a tattoo on her left breast spelling out the name “Antwon”: her boyfriend at the time and the suspect in her case now, according to Crestview Police.

“Of course, him being the boyfriend, him being the last one with her, he’s always going to be the suspect until he’s completely cleared of that,” Harp said. “But anything’s possible.”

Antwon Montrex Smith was her boyfriend for 3 three years. At the time of Stallworth’s disappearance, Major Harp says he was seen with another woman.

He was arrested on unrelated charges and has been behind bars since.

“I think he’s pretty close to being out now,” Harp said. “He’s been in prison. So it’s probably about time for him to be released, and we’ll probably revisit him at some point.”

In the meantime, we spoke with a close friend of Stallworth’s, Latoya Antrell:

“She was amazing. Me and her were really, really close. We talked every day. She was a sweet person. She would do anything for anybody, and she loves her girls more than anything. So, her just leaving and not coming back to them is not an option. We need some type of closure. Hopefully she is alive, but if she isn’t, we still need to know today so her little girls can move forward without the hope and wishing that she can come back and not know anything.”

If you have any information regarding Calandra Stallworth’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Crestview Police Department (850-682-3544) or CrimeStoppers.