COLD CASE: Search continues for Foxwood killer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was like any other day at Foxwood Apartments in Panama City.

It was around 12:40 in the afternoon and just 4 days away from Christmas. School let out early, and children scurried around the basketball court and playground. Residents and friends were out and about, and the complex was full of life.

“A lot of things like this usually occur in the nighttime hours, in an area that’s discreet. This was pretty blatant. It was in an apartment complex that was saturated with adults and kids,” Panama City Police Department’s Corporal Jordan Hoffman said. “You know, there was no regard for any of the citizens or anything of that nature, so.”

Alton Mills, 22, was shot in the chest in 2016, but in the days and weeks following the murder no suspect was arrested. It’s Panama City Police Department’s most recent cold case.

“Even though we do believe there are more people that did see something, just either for whatever the reasons were afraid to come forward, it still is an active ongoing case,” Corporal Hoffman said. “We periodically would receive a tip. We’d follow the lead. And that’s, that’s the current status of the case. We have a review case file, which is the totality of what we have up to this point. That is sent to the State Attorney’s Office for their review.”

Corporal Hoffman says there were no surveillance video cameras on the property at the time. But this particular incident has sparked community improvements, so that’s not the case anymore.

“The complex does go to extremely, especially now more than in times in the past, to make it, to ensure that there’s video, that residents who live in there are actually on the lease and that you don’t have a lot of people who don’t live there hanging around and loitering,” he said. “That’s not been the case in times in the past, but they are making strides to do that.”

If you saw anything at all, you’re asked to say something. Call the Panama City Police Department (850) 872-3112 or your CrimeStoppers (850) 785-TIPS with any information you may have. You can also remain anonymous.