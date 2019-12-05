COLD CASE: Questions linger in 2016 murder

MILTON, Fla. (WMBB) — A quiet night in a Milton neighborhood was shattered four years ago with the sound of gunfire.

“One night we heard four shots, came outside and had to call the sheriff’s department,” neighborhood resident Mark Huffman said. “Nobody found anything that night. The next morning, somebody located the body.”

Deputies arrived to the scene around 7 a.m. on January 20, 2016. S

“We actually responded as a ‘medical emergency’ because the person was found on the side of the road, public information officer Rich Aloy said. “And one of our investigators happened to be right there in the vicinity of the location. He arrived on scene, and it was pretty obvious that it was a person that was deceased.”

It happened in front of a residence near the intersection of Morgan Road and Palomino Avenue.

Aloy says she was allegedly walking through the area when she was shot multiple times. And Santa Rosa County officers are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Brandy Christine Maples.

“This wasn’t a random attack. You know, that’s one thing is it wasn’t a random attack. This individual was known,” Aloy said. “We believe she knew who her attacker was. We believe that they were either an acquaintance or she knew exactly who this person was.”

Maples was 29 years old at the time of her death, and she was a mother to two children.

“She seemed like a nice girl to me. She always spoke, said ‘Hi’ when she went by, and I said ‘Hi’ back,” Huffman said. “I’d given her a ride a couple times, and that’s about all I knew about her. She lived around the corner here.”

Investigators have exhausted their leads.

“Every person we spoke to had a different story. Everything was situational. Everyone had a different opinion of what happened,” he said. “I could tell you there were over a half a dozen suspects that were interviewed. Dozens of witnesses were interviewed, there was a lot of people that were spoken to by our Major Crimes Unit. It went on and on and on. And with all that information, it is still a cold case.”

But it’s a cold case the agency refuses to give up on. A reward of up to $5,000 is still on the table for anyone who knows who murdered Maples.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are urged to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-983-1246.

Or click here to submit a tip anonymously. You’ll still be eligible for the cash reward.