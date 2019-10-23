COLD CASE: Officials still searching for gunman in 2017 ambush shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting that took place at a Crestview apartment complex on October 4, 2017.

Crestview police officers responded to shots fired around 1 a.m. on the corner of Lloyd Street South and Martin Luther King Jr Avenue.

Major Ray Harp with the Crestview Police Department says it appeared to be an ambush.

Officers arrived on scene to find a silver Acura with multiple bullet holes and 22-year-old Richard King’s wounded body inside.

“He was in his car and was just sitting in his car, and somebody shot his car numerous, numerous, numerous times. And one of the rounds struck him and killed him,” Major Harp said.

With a bullet wound in his head, King began backing up his car in an effort to flee, eventually crashing into a nearby car.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Now, two years later, his killer is still on the loose.

“In our mind and in our logic, there has to be a witness out there that knows what happened,” Harp said. “But nobody will come forward and say they witnessed it.”

According to reports, there were several people on scene who left when officers arrived. Harp is confident someone knows something and is urging community members to speak up.

“We have to get somebody that’s willing to stand up enough and take that risk,” Harp said. “Probably there’s fear, and I can understand that about standing up and saying ‘Hey, I seen this guy kill this guy’. But eventually somebody has to do that for this guy and for his family. And that’s where we’re at with this case.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Crestview Police Department (850-682-3544) or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.

“It takes a community to solve these crimes like this.”