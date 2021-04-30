Cold case: Elizabeth Prescott still missing without a trace 17 years later

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been 17 years since a young woman vanished from her home in Callaway. Almost two decades later, and local law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of Elizabeth Prescott.

“Sadly in this case there was just no evidence or no clue of where she had gone or what happened,” said Lt. Jeremy Mathis, with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

19-year-old Elizabeth Prescott seemingly went missing without a trace. She was last seen by her husband in the early morning hours of April 30th, 2004.

Coy Prescott came home to what used to be the Abilene apartment complex where he and Elizabeth had been living. He found nothing but a wet towel on the bathroom floor and Elizabeth missing. There were no signs of forced entry but Prescott noticed $50 was missing. He later called 911.

“Didn’t know where she went, wasn’t evident that she had taken a lot of stuff with her and so that kind of got us concerned,” Lt. Mathis said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation that’s still open to this day. All their findings are on standby in the Sheriff’s Office evidence room, but there are no concrete leads to go off of.

“We would follow those leads as soon as would get them but we were never able to substantiate them,” Lt. Mathis said.

Investigators say they still revisit the case but are left with more questions than answers.

“Is there anything we can do to try and move this case forward to get that one piece of information that will help us catapult this case to an end?” Lt. Mathis said.

Elizabeth would be 36 today. She was 5 foot 2 inches and had blonde hair and blue eyes at the time of her disappearance. She was 110 pounds and often wore contact lenses that were tinted green.

Her family is still optimistic that she is out there. They have posted on social media, asking for her to come home.

“We don’t forget about these cases, they don’t go away, this is still an open case and we would love to be able to provide some closure to the family,” Lt. Mathis said.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Elizabeth Prescott, you’re encouraged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700 or Panhandle Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.