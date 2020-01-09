Code Enforcement officers struggle to restore Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The war to clean up Bay County has begun.

The governments of Bay County have finished cleaning up Hurricane Michael debris and — after giving property owners a year to either tear down or rebuild their buildings — have now begun the long, slow and expensive process of knocking down abandoned homes and businesses.

As of January, the county and the municipalities have more than 2,000 open code enforcement cases. In some cases, home and business owners are fighting with insurance companies. In other cases, they have turned to federally funded programs administered by the local governments for help. But hundreds of these structures are bombed out, tree-covered, abandoned and unchanged since Hurricane Michael.

“They become homes for rodents. They become fire hazards,” said Callaway City Manager Eddie Cook. “People want to live in what they feel is nice, safe and secure neighborhoods.”

Those buildings are also liabilities in the business community. Cook pointed to three businesses near the Grocery Outlet on Tyndall Parkway that are still damaged and untouched. The city is still working with the property owners on solutions. In Parker, city officials are hoping a new owner takes over the La Brisa Inn but only if they rebuild it to meet current codes. For now, it still sits abandoned and damaged.

These ongoing problems have real-world consequences, according to Carol Roberts, the president of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

Potential investors have turned down Bay County after touring the area, she said.

They say, ‘Call us when you have cleaned up a little bit.” Roberts recalled.

“First impressions are lasting impressions,” she added.

Callaway has identified 104 properties as abandoned and is waiting for approval from FEMA to tear them down. City officials estimate that it will cost at least $10,000 per home and could be more if the foundation has to be removed or more work is required. Cook cautioned that even the $10,000 number is a rough estimate.

“It’s hard to put a cost to it because we haven’t done one yet,” Cook said.

The debris haulers hired by the city will be knocking down the buildings and removing the debris. Currently, they are in a lull while the city gets the necessary approvals from a magistrate and then from FEMA. That won’t last.

“We’re going to keep them real busy,” Cook said. He added that city leaders estimate that the haulers can knock down and clean up one building per day.

Bay County’s code enforcement has 1,000 open cases and a ‘War Room’ as they move forward to transform the county back to something close to normal. Bay County Code Enforcement Manager, Cathi Ashman, told News 13 earlier this month that the county is taking 134 of those homes to a hearing this month.

In Parker, Code Enforcement officer Jim Talley is working on 172 cases.

“It is definitely not a fast process,” Talley said.

Panama City officials have 366 open cases. In Springfield, the number is 307. Lynn Haven has 350 cases.

Donny Reese, the city’s code enforcement officer, said 77 percent of the structures in the city suffered damage. After the one year grace period ended, Springfield officials sent letters to 405 property owners and only got responses from 98 people.

Reese, like other code enforcement officers, lamented how long it will take to do everything that is required to start knocking down these abandoned buildings.

“We’ve got so many handcuffs on us,” he said.

They also don’t have very much manpower. Each agency has only one or two people in charge of code enforcement.

On Tuesday, The City of Parker discussed adding a new job in hopes of helping city workers with planning and code enforcement duties. However, they are waiting to hire a new city clerk before moving forward with that position. Cook acknowledged that Callaway’s two code enforcement officers are now facing a ton of work but were hesitant to hire anyone else. The city doesn’t want to bring on a new person for what will hopefully be a short term problem.

Local officials are also emphasizing that they have programs available to help property owners. All someone needs to do, is call.

“We all have the same goal,” Cook said. “But what we’re really talking about here is people who don’t have a goal so we are going to have to push that goal along.”