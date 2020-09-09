Code Enforcement Magistrate will hear code cases from the Villa Tasso community

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Still within the original 90-day time frame for code enforcement to assess the community of Villa Tasso, a new request has been added.

After numerous complaints were brought up to the Walton county commission, they passed an agenda item for code enforcement to assess the area, back on August 25.

At the county commission meeting Tuesday, County Attorney Sidney Noyes brought a request of authorization to allow for code enforcement to take it one step further.

Noyes is looking to allow for a code enforcement magistrate to hear code cases in the community.

With the addition of a magistrate, there will be more focus on the Villa Tasso area.

“We will have our final board hearing on the matter, mending the land development code at the last meeting in October, “ Noyes said. “So at that meeting in October, we would just, heather and I would just bring contracts for you to review so you can just select the magistrate at that time.”

Noyes said local governments use a magistrate for code enforcement and it has been successful in other locations.

She said they have reached out and are gathering names to bring to the board, where they will ultimately make a decision.

By having a magistrate in place, the commission can give direction on other agenda items in the future when a magistrate might potentially be used.