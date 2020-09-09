[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Code Enforcement Magistrate will hear code cases from the Villa Tasso community

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Still within the original 90-day time frame for code enforcement to assess the community of Villa Tasso, a new request has been added. 

After numerous complaints were brought up to the Walton county commission, they passed an agenda item for code enforcement to assess the area, back on August 25.

At the county commission meeting Tuesday, County Attorney Sidney Noyes brought a request of authorization to allow for code enforcement to take it one step further.

Noyes is looking to allow for a code enforcement magistrate to hear code cases in the community.

With the addition of a magistrate, there will be more focus on the Villa Tasso area. 

“We will have our final board hearing on the matter, mending the land development code at the last meeting in October, “ Noyes said. “So at that meeting in October, we would just, heather and I would just bring contracts for you to review so you can just select the magistrate at that time.” 

Noyes said local governments use a magistrate for code enforcement and it has been successful in other locations. 

She said they have reached out and are gathering names to bring to the board, where they will ultimately make a decision.

By having a magistrate in place, the commission can give direction on other agenda items in the future when a magistrate might potentially be used.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

News 13 at 10:00

Code Enforcement Magistrate will hear code cases from the Villa Tasso community

Walton County to hold a two-day workshop to review current beach ordinance

First Baptist Church of Panama City collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

City of Panama City sets tentative millage rate for fiscal year 2021

City of Lynn Haven may raise millage rate

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the