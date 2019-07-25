Coastal OBGYN closing for good

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local business in Panama City is closing their doors for good, after over 25 years of service.

Coastal OBGYN announced Thursday in a Facebook post that they are suspending all operations effective October 1st. They said their closing is due to circumstances out of their control.

Coastal OBGYN first opened to the public in 1994, and they have been helping women in Bay County ever since. They said their providers are working to explore other options and hope to continue to practice locally.

Their final day in the office will be September 31st.