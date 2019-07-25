NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Coastal OBGYN closing for good

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local business in Panama City is closing their doors for good, after over 25 years of service.

Coastal OBGYN announced Thursday in a Facebook post that they are suspending all operations effective October 1st. They said their closing is due to circumstances out of their control.

Coastal OBGYN first opened to the public in 1994, and they have been helping women in Bay County ever since. They said their providers are working to explore other options and hope to continue to practice locally.

Their final day in the office will be September 31st.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.