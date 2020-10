FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard was searching for two teenagers Thursday after they went paddleboarding in Fort Walton Beach and did not return.

The boy and girl were last seen around 3:45 p.m Wednesday wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos.

The pair rented one red and white paddleboard and were due back to the rental company at five p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sector mobile command center at 251-441-5976.