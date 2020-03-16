Coast guard searching for male in water near St. Andrews Bay

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in St. Andrews Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report around 5:00 p.m. of a black male wearing black swim trunks that fell from a pontoon boat in the area of St. Andrews Bay.

Currently involved in the search is:

  • Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

If anyone has any information on this case, call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

St. Andrews holds Irish Festival and Pub Crawl

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Andrews holds Irish Festival and Pub Crawl"

4 Your Health: Sanitizing your clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 Your Health: Sanitizing your clothes"

Youngstown wildfire burns through 95 acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youngstown wildfire burns through 95 acres"

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Pres. Trump, VP Pence coronavirus task force briefing Sunday 3/15/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump, VP Pence coronavirus task force briefing Sunday 3/15/2020"

VP Pence urges Americans to follow CDC guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "VP Pence urges Americans to follow CDC guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.