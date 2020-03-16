Coast guard searching for male in water near St. Andrews Bay

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in St. Andrews Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report around 5:00 p.m. of a black male wearing black swim trunks that fell from a pontoon boat in the area of St. Andrews Bay.

Currently involved in the search is:

Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

If anyone has any information on this case, call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.