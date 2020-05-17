Coast Guard rescues two injured girls

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded on Saturday to two girls who were struck by a boat propeller and injured near Shell Island.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received the report at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday from one of the girl’s mother.

Coast Guard Station Panama City launched a 29-foot Response-Boat Small boat crew. The girls were stabilized and transported to Panama City Marina where EMS was waiting.

One girl suffered a foot laceration and the other a knee laceration. Both girls were reported to be in stable condition.