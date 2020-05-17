Coast Guard rescues two injured girls

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded on Saturday to two girls who were struck by a boat propeller and injured near Shell Island.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received the report at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday from one of the girl’s mother.

Coast Guard Station Panama City launched a 29-foot Response-Boat Small boat crew. The girls were stabilized and transported to Panama City Marina where EMS was waiting.

One girl suffered a foot laceration and the other a knee laceration. Both girls were reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Dr. talks about reopening amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. talks about reopening amid pandemic"

Alaqua Animal Refuge holds virtual fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alaqua Animal Refuge holds virtual fundraiser"

Bay County Islamic Society hosts 15th Annual Sharing Ramadan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Islamic Society hosts 15th Annual Sharing Ramadan"

Boater Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boater Safety"

‘Grim Reaper’ continues Florida beaches tour in Panama City Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Grim Reaper’ continues Florida beaches tour in Panama City Beach"

Bay County submits safety plan to Governor for vacation rentals to open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County submits safety plan to Governor for vacation rentals to open"
More Local News