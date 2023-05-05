PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The criminal charged against a shipbuilding company in Mobile, Ala. could be a boon to Panama City, according to a local congressman.

On the line is a billion-dollar contract to build a fleet of ships for the U.S. Coast Guard. Eastern Shipbuilding, a Panama City company, is in the process of completing phase one, which included the first four cutters. The second phase, for the next 11 cutters, went to Austal USA.

Now, Austal’s leadership is facing criminal charges.

Craig Perciavalle, 52, Joseph Runkel, 54, and William Adams, 63, all of Mobile, and their co-conspirators “allegedly conspired to mislead Austal Limited’s shareholders and the investing public about Austal USA’s financial condition,” federal prosecutors from Alabama’s Southern District wrote in a news release. “Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have artificially reduced and suppressed an accounting metric known as “estimate at completion” (EAC) in relation to multiple LCS ships that Austal USA was building for the U.S. Navy.”

The three men are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud affecting a financial institution, five counts of wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution.

Congressman Neal Dunn said this week he thinks these charges against Austal may end with the Cutters going back out to bid.

“Austal USA has run up about $12 billion worth of bills on the United States Navy and now they want to run up the bills on the US Coast Guard and by the way we also think their bid was constructed the same corrupt way to the Coast Guard that was used on the Navy,” Dunn said. “Interestingly, that is an allowable reason to go back and look at the bidding process on that tranche of ships that they won … So I like that we are currently litigating that to see if we can bring that contract back up for bid.”

Both the attempt to rebid the cutter project and the criminal charges against Austal’s leadership are working their way separately through the court system.