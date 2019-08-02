‘CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer’ airs Sunday on WMBB

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready for an unbelievable night of Country Music! “CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer,” airs on ABC WATE 6 On Your Side Sunday at 8 p.m.

“CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer,” brings the hottest music acts together on one stage for three FULL HOURS of epic collaborations and must-see performances Sunday at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.

“CMA Fest” is hosted by country stars Thomas Rhett and Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini with special guest host, radio personality Bobby Bones.

Don’t miss special collaborations, including for the first time ever, Lil Nas X joined by Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers, Brothers Osborne with Brooks & Dunn and Ashley McBryde, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile, and Carrie Underwood with Joan Jett.

Additional performers include Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Brett Young.

Don’t have a cable or a streaming subscription? Check out these options for a free trial period!

Hulu Live TV / PlayStation Vue / YouTube TV