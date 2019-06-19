Clifford Chester Sims honored at County Commission meeting Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Clifford Chester Sim's was honored at Tuesday's Bay County Commission meeting, as they declared June 18th Clifford Chester Sims Day.

The board awarded Sim's widow with a plaque and named him a true local hero.

In Bay County alone, there is the Clifford Chester Sims state nursing home and a road is named after him in Gulf County.

Sims was born in Port St. Joe before joining the army shortly after high school.

He is honored for his bravery during Vietnam where he served as a staff sergeant. Sims sacrificed his life in a booby-trap, saving the lives of his squad.