Clean up is expected in Villa Tasso after numerous complaints filed

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Villa Tasso area can expect to see code enforcement after numerous residents’ complaints were brought to the county commission.

Walton County Commissioners have given a 90-day time frame for code enforcement to proactively assess the area properties. They will then see what needs to be improved.

One of the major things, they will be cleaning up the right of ways. Code enforcement will be removing all abandoned vehicles and trailers blocking roadways and drainage systems.

Walton County Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said Villa Tasso is already a beautiful area, right by the bay. It just needs some improvements.

“Certainly, we are aware of some of the issues because we have active complaint cases that have been brought in that area,” said Svehla. “So this is a good step forward to allow our code enforcement department to go out, be more proactive in that area because there are not allowed to be proactive. It is complaint-driven.”

Code enforcement will be working with the sheriff’s office to help residents, especially when it comes to removing vehicles from the right of ways.

Residents will be getting a community notice to move vehicles before code enforcement tidying up the area.

After code enforcement improves Villa Tasso, Commissioner District three Melanie Nipper requested Oak Wood Hills to be assessed next.

To file complaints within Walton County you can visit the Code Compliance Department website and fill out a form.