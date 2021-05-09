Classmates hold vigil for a 17-year-old girl who tragically died in a car accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A tragic car accident on Saturday took the life of a 17-year-old girl and left two more hospitalized.

The community came together Sunday to remember the girl’s life and support family and friends by holding a candlelight vigil.

One dead, two hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 231

Those in attendance said she was always a bright light in the room and were thankful for the time they did have with her.

A family member tells News 13, it means the world to them seeing how many students, classmates, and teachers came to show their love and support on Sunday. 

“From my first birthday, all the way to my 14th, and yesterday when we found out I was so shocked,” said the 17-year old girl’s younger sister. “But I knew everything that God does happen for a reason. She’s just the best sister I could ever ask for.”

Along with sharing stories about those affected by the accident, friends and family also prayed for the 17-year old male that was life-flighted to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Classmates hold vigil for a 17-year-old girl who tragically died in a car accident

South Walton Street Art Festival kicks off art month for the county

Family and friends gather to celebrate a local man who turned 100 years old

Okaloosa Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Weather Forecast 5-9-21

Jeep Jam Set to Return this week

More Local News

Don't Miss