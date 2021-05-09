Classmates hold vigil for a 17-year-old girl who tragically died in a car accident

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A tragic car accident on Saturday took the life of a 17-year-old girl and left two more hospitalized.

The community came together Sunday to remember the girl’s life and support family and friends by holding a candlelight vigil.

Those in attendance said she was always a bright light in the room and were thankful for the time they did have with her.

A family member tells News 13, it means the world to them seeing how many students, classmates, and teachers came to show their love and support on Sunday.

“From my first birthday, all the way to my 14th, and yesterday when we found out I was so shocked,” said the 17-year old girl’s younger sister. “But I knew everything that God does happen for a reason. She’s just the best sister I could ever ask for.”

Along with sharing stories about those affected by the accident, friends and family also prayed for the 17-year old male that was life-flighted to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.