Classic cars take to Harrison Avenue for Cruisin’ on Harrison event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday night, classic cars took to Harrison Avenue.

The event, Cruisin’ on Harrison, is an effort by local businesses on the street to revitalize the downtown Panama City area.

Eric Darnell, who handles the social media for History Class Brewing Company said he remembers a time years ago when classic cars used to cruise down Harrison Avenue all the time.

Darnell said the downtown Panama City area hasn’t been as lively recently, so several classic car clubs were invited to bring out their cars and allow for a socially distant and fun evening downtown.

“There’s just something really cool about seeing a car that’s about 50 to 60 years old. You don’t see it every day and it always puts a smile on your face, and we need more smiles in Bay County and everywhere,” Darnell said.

Darnell also said that there is an effort being made to host this event the first Friday of every month.