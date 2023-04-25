LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s ‘Class Act’ is instrumental in students’ success because of her teachings. Julie Eadie teaches music classes at Lynn Haven Elementary School.

“It just gives them an outlet to feel really good and I think that helps them excel in other areas academically, sports, everything,” Eadie said. “It helps the brain grow. It’s just great.”

Eadie enjoys sharing her passion with everyone.

“I just want them to love music and to enjoy it and when they leave here I want them to have a very good feeling in their mind and in their heart about what they experienced in this classroom during their elementary years,” Eadie said.

Eadie’s classroom isn’t soundproof. The music flows through the community as she leads the school’s Freedom Singers choir and The Striking Pride Percussion Club in multiple public performances every year.

Lynn Haven Elementary School Assistant Principal Stefanie Bohannon said all of the parents adore Eadie.

“She’s nurturing, kind, thoughtful, she’s very supportive.”

Eadie is always willing to lend a helping hand– even when another school needs her musical talents. Mosley High School’s Drama Department Director Bruce Taws recently had a stroke and it was Eadie who volunteered to fill in.

“I was doing some vocal coaching there one day a week anyway and he would want the show to go on,” Eadie said. “His daughter stepped up and I said ‘Well, I’ll step up too.”

It’s pretty clear why Eadie won this year’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ award at school and will also go down in the books as a ‘Class Act.’

“We all just treasure her,” Bohannon said.

“It doesn’t feel like work because it’s just fun,” Eadie said.

If you know an educator or school employee who you think is a Class Act, nominate them here.