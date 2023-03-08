LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A first-year teacher at Lynn Haven Elementary School has made quite an impression.

Abbie Palo teaches 3rd-graders. She recently received the Rookie Teacher of the Year award and now she’s this week’s ‘Class Act.’

Palo is very patient with her students. It’s one of their favorite things about her.

“If we ever get upset and we don’t understand anything, she’ll like grab us over and explain it to us,” Palo’s student Sadie Lovett said.

“We’re seeing kids that are on a kindergarten level and I have a kid that’s reading on a 6th-grade level,” Palo said. “So being able to differentiate instruction and really keep their attention on something that interests them is really hard to do nowadays.”

Palo has found two things to help engage everyone– competition and candy.

“Every time they pass 10 iReady lessons at 100, they get a treat,” Palo said. “They get to go in the treasure box and then every time they get to a 100 I buy them lunch out.”

Some parents said Palo’s work in the classroom has truly made an impact on how much their child enjoys reading at home.

“I’ve had like five different teachers,” Student Luther Zhaac said. “I move around a lot… she is definitely my favorite out of all that I’ve ever had.”

Some might say teaching is in Palo’s blood. Her mother and grandmother also taught.

“I love what I do,” Palo said.

She knocked expectations out of the park in her first year behind the desk. That’s what makes Abbie Palo this week’s Class Act.

