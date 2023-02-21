PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holy Nativity Episcopal Social Studies Teacher Lori Morgan has known she’s wanted to be a teacher since the third grade.

However, it wasn’t until five years ago she finally made her dream a reality.

“Lori is a treasure to our school,” Head of School Cynthia Fuller said.

Students like Stella O’Brien say they have been lucky to learn from Lori.

“She understands everything that we are going through and she helps us with our work,” O’Brien said. “She helps us make the material easier because most of it is difficult and without a teacher like her we wouldn’t be able to get all of the knowledge that we know.”

Morgan ties historical figures to the kind of people they were, rather than the positions they held.

“Her teaching method is really easy to learn by,” Student Brody Adams said.

She assigns projects that bring out the best in her students.

“Students who are artistic can show their knowledge through their art or if they’re good writers they can show it through writing,” Morgan said. “If they’re comedians they can do it through a skit.”

On top of teaching, Morgan coordinates all of the overnight school field trips and she’s a sponsor for the school’s Student Government Association.

Part of those duties includes running a ‘snack shack’ between classes. Students line up at Morgan’s door to buy skittles, chips, and more. Proceeds benefit local causes.

Many students said they look up to Morgan. But Morgan said she is a teacher today because of one of her teachers.

“Now getting to share that enthusiasm with my students, is what it’s all about,” Morgan said.

To nominate a school employee to be featured in our weekly ‘Class Act’ segment, click here.