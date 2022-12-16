PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new member to the Bay County Commission.

Clair Pease will replace Griff Griffitts who left the position after his election to the District 6 Florida House seat.

Pease said she wants to meet with constituents before declaring her goals for the county.

Thursday afternoon Claire Pease was appointed to the District 5 seat of the Bay County Commission.

Friday morning she held her first news conference.

Pease said her main goal is to improve the lives of Bay County residents.

Everyone keeps saying, what are the three things that you want to accomplish? I really don’t have three. I want to do a lot of small things, maybe some big things. I just want to do what bay county needs when they need it.”

Pease said one of her first priorities is to meet with residents to discuss their traffic concerns.



“I do think we need to have a long, long-range plan on our traffic, and I’m not sure how to go about that. And I plan to get involved in how that process works. That is going to be something that’s going to take the pressure off of the traffic and off of the residents at the beach,” Pease said.

Pease is the chief executive officer of Emerald View Resorts.

She previously served on the Panama City Beach Planning Board.

She said she’s a strong proponent of the Tourism Development Council’s mission to grow the tourism sector throughout Panama City Beach.



“There’s just hotels going up, new ways to have a tourist development dollar coming in to help,” Pease said.

She said she hopes to help rural Bay County grow by replacing septic tanks.

“I would like to see us somehow work ourselves out of our septic tank problems and get everybody on a system,” Pease said.

Pease is fulfilling the last two years of Griffitts’ term.

According to the Bay Supervisor of Election’s website, Pease has already filed to be a candidate for the county commission seat during the next election in 2024.

When asked about local preference for selecting contractors, Pease said the decision has already been voted on, and she has no personal stance on the issue.