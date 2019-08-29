City to host town hall meeting discussing first draft of ‘downtown strategic vision’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A month later, the group that has been working with the community to redesign downtown Panama City is back again, to discuss the first official draft of their plan.

Dover, Kohl and Partners is the town planning group tasked with the project.

You may remember them as the group that organized the charrette back in June, to gather community feedback on the things residents want to see in downtown Panama City.

Some of those ideas included better waterfront access, and more downtown housing.

Now, they’re back, ready to present the first full draft of their plan to residents and city officials, for further feedback.

“We’re excited to get the community’s buy in on this,” said Jared Jones, Assistant City Manager of Panama City. “[And] have them take a look at the hard work that not only our consultants have done, but the community has done in planning for this, so I think it’ll be a big reward.”

Dover, Kohl and Partners along with the City of Panama City will be hosting a community town hall on Thursday, August 29th, at First Baptist Church of Panama City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.