City officials ask residents to email in questions about COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of the Special Meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Panama City Beach City officials are asking residents to email in their questions about COVID-19.

The purpose of this meeting is to hear from two public health experts on COVID-19 and take any action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus. 

To practice social distancing, the city will be putting each chair in the room 6-feet apart from one another. This means the room can only accommodate about 35 people.

The meeting will be broadcasted in the City Hall lobby, as well as on the City’s website and Facebook page.

If you have specific questions you would like answered, email them to Public Information Officer Debbie Ward at dward@pcbgov.com. Please put the words Special Meeting in the subject line.

We will also try to accommodate questions via text message at (850) 867-9481. It will be difficult to read and relay messages on the live Facebook feed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

3/17 White House press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/17 White House press conference"

Trump: Testing, telehealth expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Testing, telehealth expansion"

Mnuchin/Trump: Getting money to Americans now, "we're going big"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mnuchin/Trump: Getting money to Americans now, "we're going big""

No new coronavirus cases in Arkansas, governor and ADH secretary announce Tuesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "No new coronavirus cases in Arkansas, governor and ADH secretary announce Tuesday morning"

primary elections proceed

Thumbnail for the video titled "primary elections proceed"

Childcare facilities remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare facilities remain open"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.