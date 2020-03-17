City officials ask residents to email in questions about COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of the Special Meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Panama City Beach City officials are asking residents to email in their questions about COVID-19.

The purpose of this meeting is to hear from two public health experts on COVID-19 and take any action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus.

To practice social distancing, the city will be putting each chair in the room 6-feet apart from one another. This means the room can only accommodate about 35 people.

The meeting will be broadcasted in the City Hall lobby, as well as on the City’s website and Facebook page.

If you have specific questions you would like answered, email them to Public Information Officer Debbie Ward at dward@pcbgov.com. Please put the words Special Meeting in the subject line.

We will also try to accommodate questions via text message at (850) 867-9481. It will be difficult to read and relay messages on the live Facebook feed.