City of Vernon postpones all sports events until further notice

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon city officials announced on Saturday that all city recreation department sports events have been postponed until further notice, effective immediately, amid concerns surrounding COVID-19.

According to Vernon City Clerk, Tracy Walker, the City of Vernon is following in the footsteps of the Washington County School Board.

The Vernon City Council will be meeting on Thursday, March 19th, to discuss the matter further as well as decide on any additional action.