City of Springfield still operating out of trailers, progress being made

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–As we head into another hurricane season, many panhandle communities are still rebuilding from Hurricane Michael. The City of Springfield is still operating out of temporary structures nearly three years later.

“Everything is still displaced,” said Ralph Hammond, Springfield’s Mayor.

Almost three years post-storm and the mayor says they have a long way to go.

“We’re still operating out of temporary facilities and just praying we don’t have a hurricane,” Hammond said.

But the city is making progress, they recently award the work order for the design and architecture phase of their city complex.

“F.E.M.A’S getting everything obligated then we just got to go through the process of the RFP and RFQ,” Hammond said.

The $15 million project includes the rebuild of their city hall, public works, fire, and police departments.

“We’re putting a priority on our police and fire. Right now if we get a hurricane 2 or higher, we have to evacuate,” Hammond said.

The agencies are still operating out of double-wide trailers. Springfield Fire Chief, Brian Eddins, says it’s been challenging.

“As first responders, we tell people to evacuate out of mobile homes and trailers if a storm is coming and we’re staying behind in a mobile home,” Eddins said.

The new city complex will be located on 28-acres on the corner of Transmitter Road and 11th Street.

“That’ll make everything centralized on the city as we grow north,” Hammond said.

The city hopes to start construction on the new city complex by next spring.