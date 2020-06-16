City of Springfield looking to find solution to trash problem

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–Since Hurricane Michael, trash has been an ongoing issue in the City of Springfield and the City Commission is determined to fix it before it gets worse.

The City held a workshop Monday night and met with their trash provider, Mr. Trash.

Under the City’s contract with Mr. Trash, residents are allowed to have one 95 gallon trash can to be disposed of each week by Mr. Trash.

If they end up needing a second can, they must get special permission from the City. Otherwise, the trash will not be picked up.

The City says these restrictions set by Mr. Trash have been causing garbage to build up on people’s properties.

Springfield resident, Pamela Hatcher, says she’s been having issues with trash pick up for quite some time.

“I have had issues after the storm and so on to now, your trash should be picked up. Before it’s been other supplies like an old dresser or anything like that they would not pick it up. We’ll be charged for it but they will not pick it up,” said Pamela Hatcher, a resident of Springfield.

Mayor Ralph Hammond believes Mr. Trash needs to do a better job as well. To combat the issue, Mr. Trash says they plan on sending out notices to residents to make them aware of the trash guidelines in the city.

“Mr. Trash is gonna put out some letters or door hangers. We’re gonna give a start time. Once that period starts we’re gonna give them 2-3 weeks to get used to it,” said Mayor Ralph Hammond.

Springfield residents can expect to receive a notice soon that details the City’s trash pick up. To be added to the City’s ‘extra can’ list, you must call the City.