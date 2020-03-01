City of Springfield celebrates 85th Founders’ Day

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Springfield celebrated 85 years on Saturday, as they held their 6th annual Founders’ Day celebration at Henry Brooks Park.

The event gives residents a chance to meet their neighbors, local government officials and employees through food, family fun and community input for area projects.

Residents were able to leave their comments on several of those greenspace projects which will improve local parks; those plans have been in the works for months.

“It’s just an event to bring the community together,” said Springfield’s Mayor, Ralph Hammond. “They can see what the city is doing and meet their neighbors and have a good time.”

The event takes place on the first Saturday after the city’s true Founders’ Day every year, which is on February 26th.