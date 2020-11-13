City of Panama City unveils two new steel homes that are affordable and sustainable

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Since Hurricane Michael, the City of Panama City has been working hard to bring both affordable and sustainable housing to the area. Friday morning, the city held a ribbon-cutting for two homes built in Glenwood and they’re made entirely of steel.

The city says little affordable housing has made it’s way to Glenwood since Hurricane Michael and that building these homes is just the beginning. Not only is it introducing affordable housing, but these steel homes can withstand winds of 186 miles per hour, helping residents during future storms.

“It’s a nice layout, it’s a nice design, it’s sturdy, it’s durable and it’s sustainable,” said Michael Johnson, Panama City’s Community Development Director.

The homes were built by “Out of the Box” construction. Builders say these homes are unique because they require much less maintenance.

“Another benefit to this, especially in Florida where with wood construction you run into the wood, water, mildew intrusion, we have none of that,” said Matt Staver, the owner of Out of the Box construction.

But the best part? They’re affordable and can be built fast.

“In an ideal world, construction and no issues from permits to build…90 to 100 days,” said Staver.

The two homes built in partnership with the city will soon belong to residents through the city’s Rehouse Bay Program.

“If eligible you can receive anywhere from $25,000 and up to $50,000 in down payment and closing costs,” said Johnson.

Interested residents can apply through Rehouse Bay’s website.

“This particular home is $150,000, with the $50,000 down if you qualify, it’ll bring that unpaid principal to $100,000 and that’s truly affordable for this market,” said Johnson.

If you’re interested you can visit https://rehousebay.org/#:~:text=ReHouse%20Bay%20was%20launched%20by%20Bay%20County%20and,state%20housing%20programs%20and%20understand%20specific%20eligibility%20requirements.