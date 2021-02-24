City of Panama City to plant 120 trees as part of the “Re-tree PC” project

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Residents in the City of Panama City will see more trees being planted in the coming weeks.

Tuesday, the city commission accepted a grant from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division Administration to help fund the Re-tree PC project.

This grant allows the city to plant around 120 new trees spread out across the Cove, Millville Waterfront Park and H.D. Mathis Park.

It will put the city one step closer to the goal of planting 100 thousand trees in the five years after Hurricane Michael.

Quality of Life Director, Sean DePalma, said this is an exciting thing for the city.

“It’s going to bring back the feeling of a canopy that they lost and it is going to be aesthetically enhancing to the neighborhood,” DePalma said.

This project will cost around $50 thousand total and, the grant will cover about 75 percent of the cost.

The city has plans to plant even more trees across other parks in the future.