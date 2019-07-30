City of Panama City to hold job fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City will be holding a job fair on July 30th, and according to city officials, there’s a wide variety of positions to choose from.

The city is encouraging interested applicants to come to City Hall on the 30th from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in room 010 on the lower level.

There are about fifty positions available; everything from school crossing guards, to administrative assistants.

City Manager Mark McQueen says they’re excited to add more people to the team.

“In Panama City, we have a lot of wonderful employees that work here and serve our citizens but we need more,” he said. “We have many openings that are available in the City of Panama City.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume or C.D.L. license, but these documents are not required in order to attend the job fair. For a full list of all the positions available, click here, and click the “search” button.