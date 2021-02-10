City of Panama City showcases Rosa Parks traveling exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re looking for a way to recognize Black History month, the City of Panama City has a way for you to do that. The city’s hosting a traveling Rosa Parks exhibit called ‘Tired of Giving In’.

The exhibit is on display in City Hall and comes all the way from Troy University. It features banners that explain the history of Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

It also showcases a series of banners discussing other pivotal individuals and events a part of the Civil Rights movement.

The city says they hope to educate the public and they’re happy to display such an important part of history.

“It just shows that there are people who recognize what happened in Montgomery and they’re willing to put forward the effort and even the funds to establish something like these banners so the country can know what happened,” said Barbara Moore, Panama City’s Culture Center Curator.

The exhibit will be in City Hall for the next two weeks. People are welcome to come to visit it during business hours.