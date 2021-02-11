City of Panama City recognizes Black History Month with banners lining road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–We continue to recognize Black History Month and the City of Panama City is honoring both national and local African Americans who have contributed to the community.

If you drive down Harrison Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, you will see banners lining the streets.

Each banner displays a notable African American who has made a difference in either America or Bay County.

Some of those being recognized include people involved in local government, military, and medicine.

“We have so many African Americans, especially in the Bay County area that have made huge contributions to society. We’ve had for example Sharron Sheffield who was the Mayor of Lynn Haven, and we’ve had others who have been involved in education over at the college as well as the high school and elementary schools,” said Michael Johnson, the city’s Community Development Director.

Among those being honored is Bay County activist Mary Cain, and Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

The banners will be on display for the rest of the month.