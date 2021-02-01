City of Panama City proclaims February 2021 Black History Month

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City leaders gathered to kick off Black History Month with an official proclamation.

Monday morning Mayor Greg Brudnicki along with members of the Bay County NAACP Branch spoke about the meaning of this month.

They say the month is about remembering and celebrating the history of the many black Americans that influenced our world.

Branch President, Dr. Rufus Wood said this is a time to remember the big names in history, but so many don’t even realize how many black heroes came from right here in Bay County.

“So we have so many untold stories right here in Bay County that need to be told and while we remember those who made great contributions and some were so famous there were so many right here,” Dr. Wood said. “Their stories need to be told.”

The Bay County Branch of the NAACP will host many events throughout the month such as virtual parades and an essay contest.

To stay updated on when those events follow the NAACP’s Facebook page.