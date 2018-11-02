City of Panama City Considers Hiring PR Firm to Improve Communication with Residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Down power lines, no internet and lack of cell service were just some of the many communication issues we faced during Hurricane Michael.

Now the city of Panama City is looking for outside communication help in the aftermath. New city manager Mark McQueen said the city is considering hiring an outside public relations firm to help the city put out recovery information to residents. McQueen said they haven't chosen a firm yet but are considering hiring a Washington D.C. firm called kglobal. He said the contract would be short-term anywhere from 90 to 180 days. The city is still figuring out how they would use the firm. McQueen said team members could be working remotely or on the ground helping put out city information online, print, radio television or any other medium. While the city does have a relativity new public information officer, McQueen said the scale of the disaster and recovery efforts require more help.

"What I'm trying to do is close the gap of information and gap of what resources are available whether it's federal, state or local and help get that to the citizens so they can make better decisions for them and their families," said Mark McQueen.

McQueen said he's hopeful since it's a public information cost, it would qualify the city for FEMA reimbursement. The city has yet to decide on the firm or the cost.

