City of Marianna announces new job opportunities

MARIANNA, Fla. - Marianna City officials are excited to announce an additional job source for the Jackson County area.

The announcement was made at a meeting between officials with the city of Marianna and Ruan Transportation Management Systems.

Ruan Transportation Management Systems announced its expansion into Marianna, Wednesday, bringing roughly 70 new job opportunities to the area.

"We're partnered with Publix supermarkets and what we're doing is moving and servicing the stores out here in the panhandle and southeastern corner of Alabama," said Justin Wilson, dedicated transportation manager.

Ruan is a privately held transportation company that manages fleet for other organizations.

Their new site is located near the Family Dollar Distribution Center.

This location will act as an exchange site.

Wilson said it couldn't be more perfect.

"Marianna is a logistically sound place to be with I10 access real near by to service all the Publix stores to meet all their customer needs," Wilson said.

How it works is, drivers will bring trailers full of goods from a Publix distribution center in Jacksonville to Marianna.

Local drivers will then distribute those trailers to roughly 40 stores in the panhandle.

Marianna city officials said this expansion will be very beneficial to the community.

"We're just so excited to have them," said Kay Dennis, municipal development director. "There's going to be new job opportunities and they're bringing more people to live in marianna and we hope they'll be here a long time."

While some positions have been filled, Ruan is looking to hire more employees.

For information on how to apply, visit www.ruan.com/jobs or visit the site in Marianna on Family Dollar Parkway.

