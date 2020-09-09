[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

City of Lynn Haven will possibly raise millage rate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is voting to possibly raise their millage rate. On Tuesday, the commission approved tentatively raising the rate to 4.3 mills this upcoming fiscal year. The current millage rate is 3.9%.

Tuesday’s vote was not final though. The proposed rate will be discussed again at the city’s next commission meeting.

“We feel like that it’s time after 4 years of the millage rate not being raised to have some additional revenue to rebuild the city, to operate the city,” said Vickie Gainer, the City Manager of Lynn Haven.

Some residents spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting, saying they’re against raising the rate amid the pandemic and continuing to rebuild from Hurricane Michael.

The second and final hearing will be held on September 23rd at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

News 13 at 10:00

Code Enforcement Magistrate will hear code cases from the Villa Tasso community

Walton County to hold a two-day workshop to review current beach ordinance

First Baptist Church of Panama City collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

City of Panama City sets tentative millage rate for fiscal year 2021

City of Lynn Haven may raise millage rate

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the