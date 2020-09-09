City of Lynn Haven will possibly raise millage rate

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is voting to possibly raise their millage rate. On Tuesday, the commission approved tentatively raising the rate to 4.3 mills this upcoming fiscal year. The current millage rate is 3.9%.

Tuesday’s vote was not final though. The proposed rate will be discussed again at the city’s next commission meeting.

“We feel like that it’s time after 4 years of the millage rate not being raised to have some additional revenue to rebuild the city, to operate the city,” said Vickie Gainer, the City Manager of Lynn Haven.

Some residents spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting, saying they’re against raising the rate amid the pandemic and continuing to rebuild from Hurricane Michael.

The second and final hearing will be held on September 23rd at 6:00 p.m.