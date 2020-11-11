City of Lynn Haven to demolish Public Library and build new media library

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–A staple of the Lynn Haven community will soon be gone. The City decided at Tuesday’s commission meeting to tear down the Lynn Haven Public Library.

The library sustained extensive damage during Hurricane Michael. Now, the City has decided to demolish it.

Rather than rebuild a new library in place of the old one, they will extend the stormwater pond at Sheffield Park to alleviate flooding on Highway 77.

The City has decided to build a new media library across the street.

“The new media library will be built next to our Senior Activity Center and it’s going to be a combination library and also computer media center for residents,” said Dan Russell, the city’s Mayor Pro Tem.

City staff says it will have a lot of technology for area students and residents to take advantage of. It will not be as big as the original public library, but they say it will have a coffee shop feel.