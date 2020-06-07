City of Lynn Haven offers retired flag drop off site

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Do you have any United States flags that you’re looking to give away? The City of Lynn Haven has a place for you to donate your retired flags.

The special drop off site is located in front of the Lynn Haven Fire Station #1 at 1412 Pennsylvania Avenue.

When stopping by, you’ll see two mail boxes that have been repainted to portray the American flag. The City is offering the flag drop off site in partnership with the American Legion Post # 356.

Their goal is to provide a safe place for citizens to leave their retired flags.