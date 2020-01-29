City of Lynn Haven moves forward with two contracts to better the city

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Two weeks ago, the City of Lynn Haven voted to move forward with a new company for the City’s auditing services, awarding the contract to James Moore CPA.



“The residents did not want the ‘business as usual’ and I think that’s very very important for again the residents to see that we are listening to them,” said Vickie Gainer, the City Manager for Lynn Haven.



At Tuesday’s Commission meeting, the City decided to lock in the contract for five years as opposed to just two years.



“If we had done it two years, those two years go by really fast and really wouldn’t have enough time to grasp what the City is doing financially,” Gainer said.



The company will be responsible for ensuring the City acts efficiently and properly. The company will audit separately from the FBI.



“They will allow that forensic audit team to come in first and do some auditing and then they won’t be far behind them,” Gainer said.



On Tuesday, the City also voted to extend their contract with Tetra Tech Inc., the company responsible for administering Lynn Haven’s disaster recovery program.



“It’s been a great partnership for the past year and a half and this partnership will keep all our projects moving forward, moving quickly,” Gainer said.



Extending the contract also means providing the company with additional funding to carry out recovery projects. The contract was extended at $298,138.