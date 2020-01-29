LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

City of Lynn Haven moves forward with two contracts to better the city

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Two weeks ago, the City of Lynn Haven voted to move forward with a new company for the City’s auditing services, awarding the contract to James Moore CPA.

“The residents did not want the ‘business as usual’ and I think that’s very very important for again the residents to see that we are listening to them,” said Vickie Gainer, the City Manager for Lynn Haven.

At Tuesday’s Commission meeting, the City decided to lock in the contract for five years as opposed to just two years.

“If we had done it two years, those two years go by really fast and really wouldn’t have enough time to grasp what the City is doing financially,” Gainer said.

The company will be responsible for ensuring the City acts efficiently and properly. The company will audit separately from the FBI.

“They will allow that forensic audit team to come in first and do some auditing and then they won’t be far behind them,” Gainer said.

On Tuesday, the City also voted to extend their contract with Tetra Tech Inc., the company responsible for administering Lynn Haven’s disaster recovery program.

“It’s been a great partnership for the past year and a half and this partnership will keep all our projects moving forward, moving quickly,” Gainer said.

Extending the contract also means providing the company with additional funding to carry out recovery projects. The contract was extended at $298,138.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Carl Gray Boat Ramp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carl Gray Boat Ramp"

Notable 'Noles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Notable 'Noles"

New hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hotel"

Copacabana Hotel tear down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Copacabana Hotel tear down"

Lynn Haven City Manager to host ‘Table Talk’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven City Manager to host ‘Table Talk’"

City of Lynn Haven moves forward with two contracts to better the city

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Lynn Haven moves forward with two contracts to better the city"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.