City of Lynn Haven makes decision regarding city rebuild

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Lynn Haven City Commissioners made a big decision Tuesday morning regarding the rebuild of city buildings.

They voted to go with a Design-Bid process, meaning one contractor will be responsible for both the design and construction of the city’s buildings.

Most commissioners believe this process will be faster and more cost-effective as they can overlap the design process with construction.

Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, says this will also allow them to save tens of millions of dollars.

“We’re up to two years and we now have insurance money and FEMA funds. We have around 20 million dollars for the rebuild and the other proposal for the rebuild was around $42 million with about $4 million of that in architectural fees and I just thought that was not the right direction,” said Anderson.

On the other hand, Commissioner Russell and Commissioner Aldridge voted to go with a Design-Bid-Build process which would allow the projects to be bid out to multiple different contractors.
Alridge believes that process would be cleaner. The project will now open for bids.

